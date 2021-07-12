Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,326,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,323,000 after buying an additional 341,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $186.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.13. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.86.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

