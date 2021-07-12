Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NYSE:TW) CFO Sells $1,364,273.30 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NYSE:TW) CFO Robert J. Warshaw sold 16,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $1,364,273.30.

Shares of TW stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,870 shares.

Tradeweb Markets Company Profile

Tradeweb Markets Inc builds and operates electronic marketplaces in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's marketplaces facilitate trading in a range of asset classes, including rates, credit, money markets, and equities. It offers pre-trade data and analytics, trade execution, and trade processing, as well as post-trade data, analytics, and reporting services.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tradeweb Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradeweb Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.