TransMedics Group, Inc. (NYSE:TMDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. (NYSE:TMDX) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransMedics Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). TransMedics Group posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransMedics Group will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransMedics Group.

TMDX stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.49. 33,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

