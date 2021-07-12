Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Trading Down 2.9%

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.04. 62,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 86,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13.
Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
About Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.
