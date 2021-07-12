Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Trading Down 2.9%

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.04. 62,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 86,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 96,149 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 234.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

