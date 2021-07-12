Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 29.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 158,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 27.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 59.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $83.26 on Monday. Trimble has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.90.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

