Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting Sells 20,749 Shares

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $122,834.08.

Shares of TRT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 53,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,182. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

