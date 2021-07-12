Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.63

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$41.63 and last traded at C$42.33, with a volume of 46467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.33.

TSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$125.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$158.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$167.22.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$434.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 6.4499997 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.