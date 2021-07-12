TROY Tops One Day Volume of $1.36 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. TROY has a market capitalization of $68.35 million and $1.36 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TROY has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00044387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00112223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00160456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,207.04 or 1.00445248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.15 or 0.00956297 BTC.

TROY’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

