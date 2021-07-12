TrueFi (TRU) Price Down 2% This Week

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $19.94 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.00894464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005498 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

