TrustDAO One Day Trading Volume Hits $38.00 (TRUST)

TrustDAO (CURRENCY:TRUST) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, TrustDAO has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One TrustDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustDAO has a market cap of $463,239.37 and approximately $38.00 worth of TrustDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrustDAO alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,660.70 or 1.00204233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00040290 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.75 or 0.01276340 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.00382564 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00392078 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005837 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009707 BTC.

TrustDAO Profile

TrustDAO (TRUST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16S hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2014. TrustDAO’s total supply is 40,346,648 coins and its circulating supply is 18,123,679 coins. TrustDAO’s official Twitter account is @TrustPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustDAO’s official message board is t.me/s/TrustDAO . The official website for TrustDAO is www.trustdao.network

According to CryptoCompare, “MasternodesMasternodes are nodes with locked collateral for their services on the blockchain to earn block rewards.Services Provided Proof-of-Service defines Masternodes. Masternodes have services to the blockchain InstaSend and Private Send. Instasend works perfectly for sending XTP immediately. Private send allows sending with the highest amount of privacy.Collateral An XTP masternode requires a transaction of 100,000 to a wallet address. This amount serves two purposes. The amount “locked” in a masternode reduces the total amounts of coins for sale, increasing scarcity. This collateral also creates a barrier to entry for cheap block rewards.Reward process Before a found block, the masternodes select a winner for each block number. The Proof-of-Stake miners download the winner's list. If Miner solves the next block, they report the next block, their address, and the winning masternode address. Upon a couple of confirmations, the block is broadcasted to all nodes. XTP does not collect a budget nor does it use SuperBlocks to settle rewards. Halving ScheduleHalving Occurs every 500,000 Blocks First Round – no halving 60 seconds x 60 minutes x 24 hours——————————————————— = 19,200 coins made a 45 second target1st round Halving – Approximately August 15th 2019 9,600 coins made a day until halving2nd round Halving – Approximately May 1st 2020 4,800 coins made a day until halving3rd round Halving – Approximately February 15th 2021 2,400 coins made a day until halving4th round Halving – Approximately November 1st 2021 1,200 coins made a day until halving5rd round Halving – Approximately July 15th 2022 600 coins made a day until halving ParticipationHelping the XTP project is rewarding, and each person can help in their way. TrustPlus team have wallets for every type of computer. The Bitcoin project had a core value of making everything open source.GITHUB TrustPlus coin is coded using C++ and hosted on GitHub. GitHub is an excellent service that provides communication and development support. TrustPlus team does compile multiple types of programs for each operating system. For the advanced user, GIT allows XTP code to be downloaded and compiled to anything they choose. Wallet After you download and install XTP, your next step is to join the community. TrustPlus team Discord channel contains hundreds of people willing to help 24/7. Introducing yourself and sharing your experiences creates more value to the coin than Bitcoin.Mining Mining can be difficult. TrustPlus team would suggest joining a pool in the very beginning. Practicing using your primary desktop, master making scripts, and settings. Once you are ready to make a financial commitment, look into GPU mining and Masternodes. XTP does not receive any of your money when you mine coins. You are competing with everyone else for the daily rewards for processing blocks. Renting Hash is the most economical, but still yields a meager profit. Masternodes have more potential for future value and Return on Investment (of electricity) than any mining.Masternodes Masternodes takes effort in collecting XTP coins. You could spend electricity to compete for daily rewards. As competition grows, the time it takes to earn a masternode will increase. There are also exchanges that accept BTC for XTP as a trade. Exchanges are susceptible to theft, so be careful and do not leave coins on an exchange.Once you have accumulated 100,000 XTP, start a masternode. You can then compete for 50% block rewards. You can have more than one Masternode per computer.No Marketing TrustPlus coin has survived five years because we do not spend money on advertising. It creates a false sense of projects health and creates a FIAT dependency. Buying an asset over marketing strategy works in crypto. Technical DataOfficial Development website:https://github.com/TrustPlus/TrustPlusXTPCurrent Version is 1.0.2XTP is Forked from RESQAlgorithm is X16SBlock Time is targeted for 45 seconds Retargeting is every 3 blocksFirst Block was used to satisfy the swap from TRUST to XTP – 35,000,000Block 1-9600 had minimum rewards for testing: 0.1 XTP and 1% to MasterNodesX16S PoW miners at block 9601 were awarded 10 XTP 50% of the XTP to the Masternode Winner.Any fees collected are added to the block.Rewards are halving every 500,000th blockMaximum coins 55,000,000 Premine Swap 35,000,000Coins Claimed Approximately 25,000,000Lost or Burned Estimated 10,000,000In Market 5,787,792 as of 2/7/19RPCport: 37001Port: 37002 “

Buying and Selling TrustDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.