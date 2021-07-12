TrustVerse (TRV) Market Cap Hits $6.40 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and $104,873.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

