TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,811 shares during the period. TTEC comprises approximately 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.14% of TTEC worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TTEC by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC stock opened at $102.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.06. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.79 and a 12 month high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

In related news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

