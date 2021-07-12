TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TTEC) Director Sells $1,000,120.00 in Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TTEC) Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,000,120.00.

TTEC stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.73. 70,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,314. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.79 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

