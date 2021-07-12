Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRQ. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock remained flat at $$17.14 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.17. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 41.38%. The company had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 76.2% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

