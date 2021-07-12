Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $20.96. 4,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,274,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on TUYA. Bank of America raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

