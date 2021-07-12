Typerium (TYPE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $577,623.95

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Typerium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Typerium has a market capitalization of $577,623.95 and $5,971.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Typerium has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.92 or 0.00896607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Typerium Profile

Typerium is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

