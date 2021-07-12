TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 19th

TZP Strategies Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 19th. TZP Strategies Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TZPSU opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,482,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $972,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

