U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Down 3.1%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares traded down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.74. 308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,243,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,348 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

