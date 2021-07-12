Ubiq 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21,971.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $8.66 million and $21,971.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,115.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,027.39 or 0.06122143 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.95 or 0.00407521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.96 or 0.01446323 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00142818 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.34 or 0.00626100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.36 or 0.00417804 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00320292 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

