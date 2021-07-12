UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,172 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of KBR worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $39.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

