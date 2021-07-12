UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $7.44 Million Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of nVent Electric worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 716.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

NYSE NVT opened at $31.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,101,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.