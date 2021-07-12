UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,520 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.45% of LTC Properties worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,967,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,710,000 after buying an additional 195,584 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 54.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after buying an additional 127,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 24.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after buying an additional 75,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after buying an additional 53,370 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $38.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 10.86. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%. On average, research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

