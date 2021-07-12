UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $7.59 Million Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Air Lease worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Air Lease by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

