UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $7.66 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Curtiss-Wright worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 408,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $121.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.