UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $7.77 Million Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Digital Turbine worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,024,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 42.5% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 428.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 81.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 39,943 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on APPS shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $64.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.66.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

