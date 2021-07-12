UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $7.90 Million Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Nutanix worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $9,050,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $38.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,594 shares of company stock worth $1,250,610 over the last three months. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

