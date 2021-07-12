UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.52% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,561 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,544,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,752,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.03.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

