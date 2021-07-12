UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,162 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of EQT worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

EQT stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

