UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 11,034 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,959 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 11,034 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Integra LifeSciences worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IART opened at $68.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,834,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,301 shares of company stock worth $2,958,233. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

