UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 742 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of First Citizens BancShares worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $2,560,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 196.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA stock opened at $797.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $846.25. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.27 and a fifty-two week high of $901.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

