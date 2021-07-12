UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 955 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of Quidel worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,261,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,818,000 after acquiring an additional 75,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at $68,692,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Quidel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 338,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $123.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.62. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

