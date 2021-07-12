UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 234,635 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 24,728 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 222,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 192.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 30,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 229.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 33,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.73. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $16.58.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

