Ulysses Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ulysses Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $167.93. The stock had a trading volume of 160,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,759. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

