Umbrella Network (UMB) Trading Down 17.2% Over Last Week

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $575,508.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00023254 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars.

