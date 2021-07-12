Unibright Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Unibright has a market capitalization of $211.27 million and $1.95 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00004251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00053084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.31 or 0.00885326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

