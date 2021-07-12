Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (UGOTCHI) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.10 Million

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $7,821.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00003318 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00044780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00113235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00158832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,067.40 or 0.99982304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.52 or 0.00960056 BTC.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

