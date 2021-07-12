Unico American Co. (NYSE:UNAM) Insider Ambina Partners Llc Sells 10,379 Shares

Unico American Co. (NYSE:UNAM) insider Ambina Partners Llc sold 10,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $46,705.50.
Shares of NYSE UNAM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443. Unico American Co. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $8.60.
Unico American Company Profile
