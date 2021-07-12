Unification Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. Unification has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $16,251.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unification has traded down 41.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unification Profile

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unification

