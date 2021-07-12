UniLayer Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, UniLayer has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000822 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UniLayer

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,065,123 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

