United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 243,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 14,408,520 shares.The stock last traded at $49.78 and had previously closed at $51.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.95.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 24.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $32,032,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after buying an additional 685,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,271,000 after buying an additional 556,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $28,889,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

