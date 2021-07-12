United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Down 4.4%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) traded down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.52 and last traded at $34.71. 15,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,341,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,545,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

