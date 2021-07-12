United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,736 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $213.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.04 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.13. The stock has a market cap of $186.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

