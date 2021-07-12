Upland Software, Inc. (NYSE:UPLD) President Sells $415,764.32 in Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NYSE:UPLD) President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,111 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $415,764.32.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 162,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,947. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

