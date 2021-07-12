Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 6.7% Higher

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.90 and last traded at $128.07. 44,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,297,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.78.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
