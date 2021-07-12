Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 6.7% Higher

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.90 and last traded at $128.07. 44,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,297,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.78.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

