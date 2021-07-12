USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Cap Hits $64.77 Million

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $64.77 million and approximately $45,309.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00023002 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005768 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003932 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 64,897,836 coins and its circulating supply is 64,897,835 coins. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io . USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.