Usio, Inc. (NYSE:USIO) Director Sells $25,242.00 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NYSE:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 4,200 shares of Usio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $25,242.00.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

