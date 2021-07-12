Validity Price Tops $2.67 on Top Exchanges (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.67 or 0.00008034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $11.59 million and approximately $281,925.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Validity has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00009465 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.46 or 0.00299674 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,348,601 coins and its circulating supply is 4,347,487 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

