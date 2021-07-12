Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,341 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Valley National Bancorp worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 39.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43,566 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 323.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 415,740 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 164.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 287,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 178,603 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.27. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

