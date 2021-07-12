Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Position Lifted by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 755.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,842 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,312,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 177,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5,215.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter.

VSS opened at $137.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.44. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $98.88 and a twelve month high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

