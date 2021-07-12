Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Resolute Partners Group’s 7th Largest Position

Resolute Partners Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Resolute Partners Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Resolute Partners Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 500,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,571 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

